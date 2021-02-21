Over 120,000 coronavirus deaths in the UK...

The number of deaths directly due to the coronavirus has surpassed the 120,000 mark in the United Kingdom, according to figures released by the British authorities on Saturday.
Between Friday and Saturday, 445 deaths have been attributed to Covid-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the number of deaths has risen to 120,365, making it the most affected country in Europe and one of the most affected in the world, behind the United States, Brazil, Mexico and India.
In addition, 4,105,675 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the UK.