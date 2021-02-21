   
Over 120,000 coronavirus deaths in the UK
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 21 February, 2021
Latest News:
Over 120,000 coronavirus deaths in the UK...
Spring Sunday: Avoid centre of Ostend, mayor begs...
Non-essential travel: Right-wing MP joins demo in Paris...
Covid-19: More than 250,000 now fully vaccinated...
Over 200 million coronavirus vaccines administered worldwide...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 21 February 2021
    Over 120,000 coronavirus deaths in the UK
    Spring Sunday: Avoid centre of Ostend, mayor begs visitors
    Non-essential travel: Right-wing MP joins demo in Paris
    Covid-19: More than 250,000 now fully vaccinated
    Over 200 million coronavirus vaccines administered worldwide
    95-year-old former concentration camp guard extradited from United States to Germany
    British coronavirus variant has a longer contagious period
    Ostend police, mayor urge would-be visitors to stay away
    Coronavirus: About 30% of companies fail to comply with teleworking guidelines
    Vaccine strategy may miss the most vulnerable, warn poverty campaigners
    Only 2.5% of persons who test positive use Coronalert to warn their contacts
    Belgium’s cultural sector protests for perspective
    Coronavirus: Task Force weighs in on early vaccination call-ups
    27,550 Belgians accompanied Perseverance rover to Mars
    Weather: A foretaste of Spring
    SNCB launches pressure plan as nation heads for the coast
    Russia registers third coronavirus vaccine
    More than 6 in 10 young adults face anxiety and depression during pandemic
    Leopold Lippens, the baron-mayor of Knokke, dies at 79
    Belgium’s coronavirus figures continue their slow decline
    View more
    Share article:

    Over 120,000 coronavirus deaths in the UK

    Sunday, 21 February 2021
    Credit: Pixabay

    The number of deaths directly due to the coronavirus has surpassed the 120,000 mark in the United Kingdom, according to figures released by the British authorities on Saturday.

    Between Friday and Saturday, 445 deaths have been attributed to Covid-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the number of deaths has risen to 120,365, making it the most affected country in Europe and one of the most affected in the world, behind the United States, Brazil, Mexico and India.

    In addition, 4,105,675 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the UK.

    Related News

     

    The country has been going through an intense vaccination phase for several weeks now, which has already seen more than 17 million Britons receive their first dose, or almost one in three adults.

    On the other hand, just under 590,000 people have received two doses across the Channel.

    The Brussels Times