   
Coastguards search for survivors following Lampedusa shipwreck
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 21 February, 2021
Latest News:
Don’t expect significant easing of coronavirus measures, health...
MR questions ban on non-essential travel ahead of...
Belgium’s fitness centres hold symbolic action...
Coastal hotels report higher occupancy rates for Carnaval...
Plane lands in Liège after losing bits of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 21 February 2021
    Don’t expect significant easing of coronavirus measures, health minister warns
    MR questions ban on non-essential travel ahead of Consultative Committee meeting
    Belgium’s fitness centres hold symbolic action
    Coastal hotels report higher occupancy rates for Carnaval Holiday
    Plane lands in Liège after losing bits of its engine in explosion
    Coastguards search for survivors following Lampedusa shipwreck
    Antwerp police drew up dozens of coronavirus fines on Saturday
    Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is 95.8% effective, Israeli study finds
    NASA’s Ingenuity mini-helicopter sends its first report from Mars
    400 horeca employers must ask staff to repay premium paid by mistake
    UN Security Council hosts climate summit on Tuesday
    Sunday morning less busy than Saturday for SNCB
    Vlaams Belang president defends MP’s trip to Paris protest
    Give victims of crime a free lawyer, says Flemish minister
    Over 120,000 coronavirus deaths in the UK
    Spring Sunday: Avoid centre of Ostend, mayor begs visitors
    Non-essential travel: Right-wing MP joins demo in Paris
    Covid-19: More than 250,000 now fully vaccinated
    Commission staff in Brussels will be vaccinated in separate centers but without priority
    Over 200 million coronavirus vaccines administered worldwide
    View more
    Share article:

    Coastguards search for survivors following Lampedusa shipwreck

    Sunday, 21 February 2021
    Credit: lucasiragusa / CC BY 2.0

    Italian coastguards have been searching for survivors after a boat transporting about 50 migrants capsized off the Italian island of Lampedusa, south of Sicily.

    The mishap occurred on the night of Friday to Saturday as coastguards were transferring the migrants from the ship to the shore in their launches, the Italian Coastguard Service announced in a press release.

    According to testimonies from survivors on Saturday morning, five persons were missing.

    In a press release issued on Saturday evening, the Coastguard Service said “45 migrants, all men, have been rescued at Lampedusa so far.”

    It said “the search continues for possible missing persons” with two coastguard launches, and with helicopter support.

    Friday night’s operation had followed “a particularly intense day” due to the spotting of a sizeable number of vessels transporting migrants earlier on Friday, the Coastguard Service had stated on Saturday morning.

    The Brussels Times