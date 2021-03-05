   
EU defends Italy’s coronavirus vaccine blockade as ‘exceptional case’
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 05 March, 2021
Latest News:
Cheat Sheet: Belgium’s timeline for relaxing coronavirus measures...
Bars and restaurants in Belgium could reopen on 1...
Police catch ‘pedo-hunters’ with an arsenal of weapons...
‘Diabolical couple’ stand trial in Bruges for 1996...
Fine particulate matter drops below critical level in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 05 March 2021
    Cheat Sheet: Belgium’s timeline for relaxing coronavirus measures
    Bars and restaurants in Belgium could reopen on 1 May
    Police catch ‘pedo-hunters’ with an arsenal of weapons
    ‘Diabolical couple’ stand trial in Bruges for 1996 murder of British businessman
    Fine particulate matter drops below critical level in all of Belgium
    University of Antwerp faces criticism over treatment of cleaning staff
    Belgium approves relaxations for education from 15 March: reports
    EU ambassadors clean Israeli beach after mysterious oil spill in the Mediterranean Sea
    EU defends Italy’s coronavirus vaccine blockade as ‘exceptional case’
    Consultative Committee divided on reopening hospitality sector: reports
    Politicians have ‘not learned enough from mistakes of first coronavirus wave’
    Virtual edition of Batibouw construction fair attracts fewer visitors than hoped
    Larger outdoor bubbles proposed from 8 March: Reports
    Acquittal for Brussels police officer charged with inciting racism
    Average daily coronavirus infections expected to decline this weekend
    ‘Relax rules to make the situation tolerable,’ says Covid expert
    Infection risk is 10 to 20 times lower when meeting outside
    Brussels makes site of fatal accident a 30 km/h zone
    Test Achats opens campaign around broken PS5 controllers
    Conservative party president calls for universal basic income
    View more
    Share article:

    EU defends Italy’s coronavirus vaccine blockade as ‘exceptional case’

    Friday, 05 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The European Commission has defended the Italian authorities’ decision to stop the shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines against the coronavirus to Australia, saying the ban was an exceptional case.

    Last Friday, the vaccine manufacturer was ready to send around 250,000 doses from Italy to Australia when Italy refused to let the shipment go, a decision which the European Commission supported.

    “There has been no other rejection under the export control mechanism (…), and the EU remains a major exporter of vaccines,” a spokesperson for the EU executive said.

    Italy cited a”persistent shortage” and “delays in supply” from the laboratory as a reason for the ban, of which the doses will be distributed among the 27 EU Member States.

    The Australian government has since expressed its understanding of the situation, referring to the severity of the pandemic in Italy, which is recording much higher figures than on the island.

    Related News

    However, the supply of doses is not the only bottleneck in the rollout process of vaccines, according to Ho-Yin Mak, Associate Professor in Management Science at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, who specialises in operations management and planning.

    “In this particular case, Italy has reportedly received 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and administered only 323,000 of them. It is apparent that other bottlenecks exist in the system,” said Mak, adding that without addressing these, simply securing extra supplies will not help the vaccine reach people’s arms quickly.

    He said countries must optimise the distribution of vaccines and push acceptance of vaccines when different brands are on offer, specifically referring to the hesitation around the AstraZeneca vaccine, for which he said leaders must take concrete steps to tackle it.

    Since the beginning of this year, 174 requests for exports of vaccines were approved by the EU to some 30 countries, including in the US, Latin American, and Middle Eastern countries, the spokesperson said.

    It was the first time that a member state blocked a delivery via the export control mechanism for EU-produced covid vaccines, first created in January, at which time it said it could also stop “unjustified” vaccine deliveries.

    European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis stressed the “systematic inadequacies” of AstraZeneca’s deliveries to the union in a meeting on Friday with Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan, according to La Libre.

    The European Commission has previously accused the manufacturer of not respecting the terms of its European contract, as it has been delaying and decreasing promised deliveries.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times