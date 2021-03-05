EU defends Italy’s coronavirus vaccine blockade as ‘exceptional case’

However, the supply of doses is not the only bottleneck in the rollout process of vaccines, according to Ho-Yin Mak, Associate Professor in Management Science at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, who specialises in operations management and planning.
He said countries must optimise the distribution of vaccines and push acceptance of vaccines when different brands are on offer, specifically referring to the hesitation around the AstraZeneca vaccine, for which he said leaders must take concrete steps to tackle it.
Since the beginning of this year, 174 requests for exports of vaccines were approved by the EU to some 30 countries, including in the US, Latin American, and Middle Eastern countries, the spokesperson said.
It was the first time that a member state blocked a delivery via the export control mechanism for EU-produced covid vaccines, first created in January, at which time it said it could also stop “unjustified” vaccine deliveries.
European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis stressed the “systematic inadequacies” of AstraZeneca’s deliveries to the union in a meeting on Friday with Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan, according to La Libre.