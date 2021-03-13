   
Netherlands: Daily infections rise as deaths fall
Saturday, 13 March, 2021
    Credit: © Belga

    The Netherlands recorded 6,446 new cases of coronavirus between Friday morning and Saturday morning, according to the Royal Dutch Institute for Public Health (RIVM). This is the highest number of new infections in 24 hours since 14 January.

    The Netherlands has for some time recorded an average of 4,500 new infections per day, a figure that has long remained stable but has been rising in recent days.

    The RIVM has counted 35,849 new cases in the last seven days, or an average of 5,121 per day.

    The number of deaths, however, continues to fall. Twenty-two people have died from the virus in the last 24 hours, five fewer than on Friday. In the past seven days, 244 deaths have been recorded, an average of almost 35 per day. This compares to 100 at the start of the vaccination campaign in January.

    Since the start of the epidemic more than a year ago, more than 1.1 million Dutch people have tested positive for SARS-Cov-2 and more than 16,000 have probably died. The real figures are probably higher.

