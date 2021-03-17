Von der Leyen proposes tightening of EU coronavirus vaccine exports
Wednesday, 17 March 2021
Credit: Belga
The EU should regulate the exports of coronavirus doses based on reciprocal exports from vaccine-producing countries and vaccination-levels, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
She said during a press conference on Wednesday that the number of exports being made to these countries should depend on what is being shipped to the continent. in return.
“We are in the crisis of the century. If this situation does not change, we will have to reflect on how to make exports to vaccine-producing countries, dependent on their level of openness,” Von der Leyen said, urging countries to make sure the number of exports also come back to the EU.
She also urged the member states, of which the leaders will meet during a summit on 25 and 26 March, to consider the fact that “exports to countries with higher vaccination rates than ours should always be proportionate”, referring to countries such as the UK, where nearly 25 million people have received at least one dose.