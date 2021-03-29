   
England slightly relaxes coronavirus measures
Monday, 29 March, 2021
    England slightly relaxes coronavirus measures

    Monday, 29 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Coronavirus measures in England have slightly relaxed on Monday as people now no longer need a valid excuse to leave their homes.

    People can also meet outside again in groups of maximum six people, or an unlimited number of people from two households.

    In addition, sporting facilities in the open air can operate again.

    The plan is to relax measures for England step by step, with the reopening of stores and the hospitality sector serving customers outside being the next step.

    A total of 3,789,899 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in England since the start of the pandemic, out of 4,333,042 cases in the United Kingdom.

    Furthermore, 126,704 people have died of Covid-19 in England, out of 148,125 in all of the UK.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

