   
EMA and Belgium to decide on use of AstraZeneca vaccine today
Wednesday, 07 April, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will be announcing its opinion on the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in the continent at 16:00 PM today, following new reports of blood clotting that were linked to the dose.

     

    In its previous announcement on the vaccine following reports of blood clotting, which led to the suspension of the vaccine in several European countries, EMA stated that the advantages outweigh the disadvantages.

    However, in an interview with the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, Marco Cavaleri, head of EMA’s vaccines strategy, said there is “a link” between AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine and the rare cases of blood clotting.

    Belgium is currently still using AstraZeneca’s vaccine, but its use will be discussed today during the Interministerial Health Conference, according to Gudrun Briat, spokesperson of the vaccination task force.

    Once the European agency has announced its advice and based on the scientific opinion from the Superior Health Council, the task force will decide whether to continue using the AstraZeneca vaccine and for which ages.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times