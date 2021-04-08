   
EU citizens asked for input about future of continent through digital platform
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 08 April, 2021
Latest News:
EU citizens asked for input about future of...
17% of adults in Belgium received at least...
Finally free, after five months of quarantine, the...
The Recap: Links, Limits & Language...
Belgium will temporarily only give AstraZeneca vaccine to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 08 April 2021
    EU citizens asked for input about future of continent through digital platform
    17% of adults in Belgium received at least one vaccine, infection rate continues to decline
    Finally free, after five months of quarantine, the swans of Bruges
    The Recap: Links, Limits & Language
    Belgium will temporarily only give AstraZeneca vaccine to over-55s
    Over 250,000 people registered on Belgium’s vaccination reserve list
    Netherlands wants to open terraces and lift curfew on 21 April
    Brussels police make first sexual harassment citations as part of new undercover operation
    ‘Possible link’ between AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots, says EMA
    More white collar arrests from Belgium’s Operation Sky
    Belgium will set age limit on AstraZeneca vaccine
    Leuven students want to remove n-word from fraternity cantus songs
    Police for Brussels South see increase in lockdown parties
    Belgian politicians don’t want privileges for the vaccinated
    No more snow: the weather is expected to warm up by the end of the week
    Belgian law to be updated with gender-neutral language
    Today is International 406 Day, honouring the SOS
    Belgium in Brief: Why Would Thousands Gather In Bois de la Cambre? 
    Back to School: Consultative Committee likely to meet next week
    Record year for the super-rich: one new billionaire every 17 hours in 2020
    View more
    Share article:

    EU citizens asked for input about future of continent through digital platform

    Thursday, 08 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    A new digital platform will be launched where citizens of the European Union can give their views on what they consider important for the future of the continent, the European Commission, Parliament, and Council confirmed on Wednesday evening.

    This multilingual hub, which will go live on 19 April, is part of the preparations by the three institutions ahead of the conference on the future of Europe, of which the inaugural event is expected to take place on Europe Day, 9 May, depending on the evolution of the health crisis.

    “With this platform, we are providing the tools to give everyone the opportunity to actively engage in this debate, and we will ensure that these ideas feed into the analysis and conclusions of the conference. It is their future, so it is their conference,” said Belgian MEP Guy Verhofstadt, who is one of the three co-chairs of the executive committee.

    Related News

     

    Verhofstadt, who is one of the three co-chairs of the executive committee, added that, especially during this health crisis, digital platforms are necessary to make such debates as lively as possible.

    European citizens will be consulted on challenges deemed crucial for the continent, including climate change, economic and social issues, digital transformation, democratic strengthening of the EU institutions, not to mention the lessons to be learned from the pandemic.

    A specialised feedback mechanism will collect and analyse the main points and ideas raised, and these will also be taken into account during the citizens’ panels and plenary sessions of the conference.

    The platform is also expected to be the central hub of the conference, where “all contributions will be gathered and shared, including decentralised events, European citizens’ panels, and conference plenaries,” according to a statement from the institutions.

    An “events map” of sorts will be offered to citizens, offering them a catalogue of key events to allow organisers to promote their initiatives at local, regional, national, and European levels.

    Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the conference was delayed by one year.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times