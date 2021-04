Italy announced on Wednesday that it would limit the use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine for people over 60, following reports of a link with rare cases of blood clots.

It has been decided “to recommend the use in preference to people over 60,” Italian government scientific adviser Franco Locatelli told a news conference hours after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) proposed listing the risk of blood clots as a rare side effect of the Anglo-Swedish vaccine.

The Brussels Times