Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies aged 99

Prince Philip, the husband of the UK’s Queen Elizabeth II’s, has died aged 99.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” a statement from Buckingham Palace reads.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course.”

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss,” the statement ends.

