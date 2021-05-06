Video: Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin auctions seat for maiden space voyage

Jeff Bezos’ spaceflight company Blue Origin will launch its first private space voyage with an astronaut crew on 20 July.

The voyage will take place aboard their suborbital launch vehicle, New Shepard.

Future seats will soon be available for purchase. It is unclear how much tickets will cost, but TechCrunch reports they will likely be hundreds of thousands of dollars each.

“I personally think people are going to see what a cool experience this is and are going to want to do it themselves. And then, as hopefully the prices come down, the scale goes up.” said Ariane Cornell, Blue Origin director of astronaut sales.

