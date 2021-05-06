   
Video: Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin auctions seat for maiden space voyage
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 06 May, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels to regularly screen for discrimination in the...
Early data shows Moderna coronavirus vaccine 96% effective...
Brussels Airlines paints over Magritte aircraft...
Brussels’ park bars will reopen for the summer...
‘A little too early’ to set date for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 06 May 2021
    Brussels to regularly screen for discrimination in the rental market
    Early data shows Moderna coronavirus vaccine 96% effective in teens
    Brussels Airlines paints over Magritte aircraft
    Brussels’ park bars will reopen for the summer
    ‘A little too early’ to set date for reopening of indoor hospitality, says Verlinden
    Video: Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin auctions seat for maiden space voyage
    Belgian companies suffer more ransomware attacks, but spend least on security
    Video: Treat your mom this Mother’s Day with these creative ideas
    French telecom company fails to remove Orange Belgium from stock exchange
    Nederlands, AUB: Brussels communes criticised for Francophone bias
    Explained: Brussels’ vaccination queue jumpers
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels’ 2h curfew
    Port of Antwerp heads international consortium aiming to make European ports greener
    Brussels curfew starts at 10 PM on Friday, expires at midnight
    Belgium and EU willing to discuss lifting coronavirus vaccine patents
    Government agrees to give employees coronavirus bonus in form of meal cheques
    Boss of mask firm Avrox arrested in France, extradition awaited
    Brussels and Antwerp hospitals collaborate on pediatric surgery network
    Belgian politician resigns after attending La Boum 2
    New study shows importance of second dose of coronavirus vaccine
    View more
    Share article:

    Video: Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin auctions seat for maiden space voyage

    Thursday, 06 May 2021

    Jeff Bezos’ spaceflight company Blue Origin will launch its first private space voyage with an astronaut crew on 20 July.

    The voyage will take place aboard their suborbital launch vehicle, New Shepard.

    Future seats will soon be available for purchase. It is unclear how much tickets will cost, but TechCrunch reports they will likely be hundreds of thousands of dollars each.

    “I personally think people are going to see what a cool experience this is and are going to want to do it themselves. And then, as hopefully the prices come down, the scale goes up.” said Ariane Cornell, Blue Origin director of astronaut sales.

    The Brussels Times