   
Pandemic will only be over once 70% of population is vaccinated, warns WHO
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 28 May, 2021
Latest News:
Pandemic will only be over once 70% of...
EMA approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12...
Flemish vaccination centre in lockdown after ‘armed’ man...
Tough Saturday for Brussels police: nine demos, three...
EU auditors: Gender mainstreaming has not yet been...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 28 May 2021
    Pandemic will only be over once 70% of population is vaccinated, warns WHO
    EMA approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 15
    Flemish vaccination centre in lockdown after ‘armed’ man was spotted in the area
    Tough Saturday for Brussels police: nine demos, three banned
    EU auditors: Gender mainstreaming has not yet been applied across the EU budget
    New board game takes beer lovers on a race through Belgium
    Brussels completes cycle route between Madou and Art-Loi
    Loud bang in Brussels caused by F-16s breaking the sound barrier
    Politics must remain ‘firmly’ behind Marc Van Ranst, urges Vandenbroucke
    Belgium in Brief: Gasp!
    Belgium will drop below 400 Covid patients in ICU by 7 June, at this rate
    Belgian ambassador to South Korea recalled after wife slapped shop assistant
    Flanders forsakes Brussels for its annual ceremony
    Brussels restaurant offers voucher to vaccinated clients
    Europe’s tallest inflatable waterslide comes to Belgium
    Fire on heathland was caused by phosphorus munitions
    Giving everyone first vaccine by 11 July no longer feasible, says Beke
    Covid-19: Intensive care cases now fewer than 500
    The Recap: Humanitarian Aid, Hoge Kempen & Holding Protests
    Brussels metro inaugurates new set of modernised trains   
    View more
    Share article:

    Pandemic will only be over once 70% of population is vaccinated, warns WHO

    Friday, 28 May 2021

    Credit: Benoit Doppagne/Belga

    The coronavirus pandemic will not be over until at least 70% of the world’s population has been vaccinated, Hans Kluge, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) European director said on Friday.

    Kluge expressed concern about the higher contagiousness of new variants of the virus, including the Indian variant.

    “The pandemic will be over when we have reached a minimum vaccination coverage of 70%,” he told AFP in an interview in Copenhagen, deploring the fact that “the deployment of vaccination (…) is still too slow.”

    This includes Europe, according to Kluge, where the contagiousness of new variants is a source of concern.

    “We know, for example, that the B.1617 variant (first identified in India) is more infectious than B.117 (first identified in the UK), which was already more contagious than the previous strain,” he said, stressing that vaccines were currently working against mutations of the coronavirus.

    According to Kluge, it is important to speed up the pace of the pandemic, which is “lasting longer than expected. In a pandemic, speed is of the essence,” he said, and that is what was lacking at the beginning of the epidemic.

    In the 53 territories that make up the European region according to WHO criteria, 26% of the population has received a first dose of vaccine.

    In the EU, 36.6% of the population has received at least one dose of vaccine, according to an AFP count, and 16.9% are fully vaccinated.

    The Brussels Times