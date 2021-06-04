   
France allows vaccinated Europeans without PCR test from next week
Friday, 04 June, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Europeans who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to enter France without having to provide proof of a negative PCR test from 9 June, announced French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari on Friday.

    From 9 June, the flow of travellers between France and other countries will be reopened according to modalities that will be based on the health situation of countries classified by colour (green, orange and red) and vaccination.

    For countries classified as “green” (EU/EEA, Australia, South Korea, Israel, Japan, Lebanon, New Zealand and Singapore), no “essential” reason is required, and only non-vaccinated people will have to provide a PCR or antigen test less than 72 hours old.

    For France, vaccinated people are those who have been fully vaccinated at least two weeks on the date of travel, or four weeks for the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

    Related News:

     

    For countries classified as “orange,” such as the United States or the United Kingdom, a PCR or antigen test is required, even if the traveller has been vaccinated.

    For countries classified as “red” (South Africa, Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Turkey, Uruguay), an essential reason for travelling to France is required, as are PCR or antigen tests are required, whether the traveller is vaccinated or not.

    Additionally, people coming from these “red” countries will also be required to quarantine for seven to ten days upon arrival on French territory.

    The Brussels Times