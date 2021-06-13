Over 17 people injured in spate of shootouts in Texas

Chacon commended the police department for its speedy response. Police officers rendered first aid and transported some of the injured to hospital, which, he said, saved lives.
Saturday’s pre-dawn shooting was followed by three others in the Austin area, according to local media.
The first occurred at around 2:09 AM in the east of the city, nearby the location of the previous shooting.
There are few details on what led to the incident, but police reported that there had been a large gathering before it. Two female victims were said to be in critical, but are now in stable condition in the hospital.
Another incident happened around 2:39 AM on Sunday, on Jollyville Road in north Austin. According to police, one male suspect was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The third shooting incident of the night occurred on Howard Lane in north Austin at 3:07 AM. Police said a man was taken to hospital, also with non-life threatening injuries.