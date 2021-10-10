   
Fiji prepares to reopen to international travellers
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 10 October, 2021
Latest News:
Climate march takes place in Brussels today...
World Mental Health Day: Global shortfall in investments...
Fiji prepares to reopen to international travellers...
Ban on many tattoo inks from next year...
Costa Coffee bets on machines for Belgian launch...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 10 October 2021
    Climate march takes place in Brussels today
    World Mental Health Day: Global shortfall in investments in mental health, says WHO
    Fiji prepares to reopen to international travellers
    Ban on many tattoo inks from next year leaves artists high and dry
    Costa Coffee bets on machines for Belgian launch
    ‘Not changing system’: Belgium criticised for not prioritising climate change
    French President vows to relaunch fight to end death penalty
    Pandora Papers: Belgian gallery sold millions worth of art without paying tax
    Boy (10) severely injured after e-scooter collision with car
    Non merci: Walloon water-damage victims reject Flemish housing offer
    Sunny weekend ahead
    Belgian wins big in Friday’s EuroMillions
    Experts concerned over fate of one Limburg wolf
    Facebook apologises after service outage on Friday
    UN recognition of human right to healthy environment gives hope for planet’s future, says human rights expert
    Climate March: STIB will be free on Sunday 10 October
    Train attendants strike for unpaid overtime
    Belgium considers four-day working week
    Brussels extends use of Covid Safe Ticket: here’s how
    Belgian school worried by kids playing ‘Squid Game’ in the playground
    View more
    Share article:

    Fiji prepares to reopen to international travellers

    Sunday, 10 October 2021

    Credit: Canva

    Fiji plans to soften restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and re-open its borders to international tourists, thanks to progress made in vaccinating its population, its Government said on Saturday.

    Details of the relaxations would be announced on Sunday afternoon, now that 80% of the adult population has received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said.

    “80% of adults in Fiji are fully-vaccinated a full three weeks ahead of schedule! I’m grateful to everyone who’s rolled up their sleeves to help make Fiji safe,” Prime Minister Bainimarama said in a message on Twitter on Saturday, one day ahead of the country’s national day.

    “At 4p.m. on Fiji Day, I’ll announce the easing of COVID restrictions at home and our plan to re-open Fiji to the world,” he tweeted.

    In September, the Fijian Government announced that once the 80% target was attained, the country would re-open its borders to travellers on its “green list”, including Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Singapore and parts of the United States.

    Under a plan announced at the time, visitors would have to be fully vaccinated and show a negative result for a test taken before departure. Once they arrive in Fiji, they would stay in designated areas where all contact would be with fully vaccinated persons, from hospitality staff to tour operators.

    According to government statistics, relaunching tourism, which accounts for 40% of the Fijian economy, is seen as essential to stemming poverty in the country of under 1 million inhabitants.

    The Pacific Island nation had been free of COVID for a year until the arrival of the Delta variant in April. The number of cases peaked in July, with over 1,200 new infections per day, then decreased.

    On Saturday, only 40 cases were registered.