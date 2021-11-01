Worldwide Covid-19 deaths surpass 5 million mark...

More than five million deaths from Covid-19 have been officially recorded worldwide since the start of the pandemic, according to figures released by Johns Hopkins University in the US.

The four million mark was surpassed just three months ago in July, according to Belga News Agency.

The number of reported infections currently stands at 246 million.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, the American university Johns Hopkins, located in Baltimore, gathers and compiles all the data provided by health authorities around the world.

The real number of deaths associated with Covid-19 may however be much higher than the reported numbers, as much data is missing from several countries, and numbers are in some cases underreported.

The WHO estimates that the real number of deaths could be as many as two to three times higher than official figures. “It would be a mistake to think that the pandemic is over,” António Guterres, the United Nations secretary-general, said when commenting on the figures.

Guterres called the five-million mark a “painful threshold” after the four-million deaths mark was passed just 110 days ago. Every day, thousands of people are still dying from the coronavirus.