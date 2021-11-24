   
Lion population halved since release of ‘The Lion King’
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 24 November, 2021
Latest News:
Lion population halved since release of ‘The Lion...
Schools to close for extra half-day holiday on...
New Bruvax error allows Brussels residents to get...
Belgium in Brief: The L-Word...
Belgium’s first female doctor honoured with Google search...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Covid infections in Belgium are ‘not slowing down,’ warns Van Gucht
    2
    Half of French-speaking Belgians can’t afford necessary healthcare
    3
    More than 3,300 Covid-19 patients in hospitals, 656 in ICU
    4
    Brussels roads will be taken over by tractors in December
    5
    Belgium in Brief: Enter At Your Own Risk
    Share article:

    Lion population halved since release of ‘The Lion King’

    Wednesday, 24 November 2021

    Credit: Greg Armfield / WWF-UK

    Since the release of the film ‘The Lion King’ in 1994, almost half of all wild lions have disappeared from the African continent as the global lion population continues its steady decline.

    Today, only 23,000 lions are believed to be left in the wild, according to figures from the Belgian branch of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF-Belgium). The species has also completely disappeared from West Africa.

    Several threats have contributed to the declining population rates of lions, most from humans, which have driven lions away from more than 90% of their homeland.

    As the natural habitat of lions degrades (often due to human activity), their prey disappears. As a result, lions cannot find food and sometimes forage near farms, which leads to conflict with local populations. Pre-emptive culling and poaching by humans in unprotected areas also play a major role in the species dying out.

    Related Posts

    “The Lion King” film saw animations of the large cat becoming the favourite characters of thousands of children across the world. However, just two years after the film’s release, lions were added to the “vulnerable” Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

    Facing extinction

    Experts believe that the species may simply become extinct by 2050 if nothing is done to save the species. Protecting lions is vital, as the predator plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy balance with other animals.

    This also includes protecting lion hunting grounds, natural habitats, and helping regions to thrive, including the human populations that depend on local natural resources.

    WWF-Belgium, which works to strengthen and expand natural territories, stop poaching, organise scientific studies of populations and reduce conflicts between animals and humans, is launching a fundraising campaign to fight for the conservation of the species.

    Latest news

    Schools to close for extra half-day holiday on 24 December
    Schools in Belgium have been given permission to close their doors earlier on Christmas Eve, which this year falls on a Friday, essentially giving ...
    New Bruvax error allows Brussels residents to get booster dose already
    Due to a new error in the system, Brussels residents who are not eligible for a booster vaccination can still get an appointment via the Bruvax ...
    Belgium in Brief: The L-Word
    As the Belgian rate of infection continues its sharp increase, experts, parts of the population, and politicians are starting to worry about the ...
    Belgium’s first female doctor honoured with Google search doodle
    Google has commemorated Isala Van Diest – Belgium's first female doctor – with a doodle displayed on their search engine home page on Wednesday, ...
    Belgian ghost company received more than €6 million from Congo
    A ghost company based in Brussels received more than €6 million from a Belgian-Congolese entrepreneurial duo linked to Congo's former president, ...
    Covid infections in Belgium are ‘not slowing down,’ warns Van Gucht
    As infection rates are not showing any signs of slowing down yet, reducing close contacts in our private lives must be a priority, says virologist ...
    Half of French-speaking Belgians can’t afford necessary healthcare
    An increasing number of people in Belgium are postponing healthcare this year, with almost half of French-speaking Belgians doing without at least ...
    Christmas tree travels on night train from Vienna to Brussels
    A Christmas tree measuring over four metres which will decorate the Brussels seat of the European Parliament in December was transported on the night ...
    More than 3,300 Covid-19 patients in hospitals, 656 in ICU
    There are currently more than 3,300 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of whom almost 660 are being treated in intensive care as a result of the virus. ...
    Brussels pledges to become zero waste city
    The Brussels-Capital Region has become the first Belgian city to commit to becoming a zero-waste region, promising among others to reduce waste by ...
    East Flanders bans parties and celebrations for four weeks
    All parties and other celebrations that are not professionally organised will be banned for the next four weeks in the province of East Flanders, ...
    Brussels roads will be taken over by tractors in December
    Thousands of tractors led by farmers from various European Union Member States will be heading to Brussels in December to protest against new EU ...