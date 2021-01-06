US appeals against decision not to extradite Julian Assange

The United States has appealed against the decision not to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The appeal comes after a British judge ruled on Monday that Assange should not be extradited on account of his mental condition, with the risk of a possible suicide.

The case will now be heard by the British High Court. Assange will remain detained as the prosecution at the Westminster Magistrates Court argued on Wednesday that Assange had the necessary resources to flee, including an offer for political asylum made by Mexico on Monday.

Assange is accused of 17 violations of the United States’ Espionage Act from 1917. The US is accusing him of having facilitated the publication of secret information. The case involves hundreds of thousands of leaked documents related to US diplomacy and the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The WikiLeaks founder risks a 175-year prison sentence if he does get extradited to the United States.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times