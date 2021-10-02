   
Belgian tourist sentenced for fatal Como boat accident
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 02 October, 2021
Latest News:
No case yet for booster shot for everyone,...
European space mission films Mercury for first time...
After-effects of Brexit paralyze British meat sector...
Belgian tourist sentenced for fatal Como boat accident...
Afghan interpreters summoned to appear before the Taliban...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 02 October 2021
    No case yet for booster shot for everyone, says Task Force head
    European space mission films Mercury for first time ever
    After-effects of Brexit paralyze British meat sector
    Belgian tourist sentenced for fatal Como boat accident
    Afghan interpreters summoned to appear before the Taliban
    More than half of Belgian chocolate is sustainable
    Senior management is all-male in half of all Belgian businesses
    No ozone peaks this year for the first time in 43 years
    Belgian warship excluded from NATO exercise because crew are under-trained
    Cycling: The Hell of the North returns this weekend
    Brussels parks closed from Saturday evening following IRM wind alert
    EU delegation returns from Hungary after rule of law study visit
    As one landmark restaurant closes, another re-opens
    Brussels fire brigade is looking for young ambassadors
    More business failures in September that a year before
    SNCB sees highest level of travellers since pandemic began
    Covid-19: Daily hospital admissions rising to nearly 60
    EU awards for Roma integration a source of hope
    Europe on the search for the best mobility start-ups
    Brussels Airlines named among 100 best airlines in the world
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian tourist sentenced for fatal Como boat accident

    Saturday, 02 October 2021

    By Alan Hope

    Lake Como © lewis-j-goetz-unsplash

    A Belgian tourist has been sentenced to two years in prison for a boating accident on Lake Como in the north of Italy in which one person died.

    Clea Celia Wuttke, aged 21, was at the wheel of a speed boat carrying 11 Belgian tourists on the water at the end of June when the boat suddenly collided with another vessel containing three local people. One of them, 21-year-old Luca Fusi, died in the collision.

    The accident enquiry concluded that she had been travelling at excess speed, had not seen the other boat, and would in any case have not been experienced enough to take evasive action if she had.

    Conditions on the much larger speedboat, property of her stepfather, were described as ‘a party atmosphere’ with loud music and, with the bow of the boat raised by the excess speed, a restricted view of what was ahead.

    She has spent the time since the accident living in the villa in Villa Balbianello, in the village of Lenni on the edge of the lake, where she was staying at the time.

    The verdict was delivered to the family ten days ago, according to reports, and it was agreed that subject to the payment of damages to the family of Fusi, all other detention measures will be lifted, and Wuttke will be allowed to leave Italy.

    However the arrangement still has to be ratified by a court, which is expected to take place in November. Any or all of the conditions are then able to be modified, including the permission to leave the country, which would mean she would have to return to Italy to meet whatever new conditions the court should decide.

    However the family of the victim are reported by Corriere della Sera to be satisfied by the outcome.

    “We fully respect what the court has decided on alternative sanctions. We do trust the authorities to take into account the unparalleled seriousness of the facts and the extraordinary life of Luca,” the newspaper reports.