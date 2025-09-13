Let the future in: Greece’s chance to fight corruption & renew European politics

This is an opinion article by an external contributor. The views belong to the writer.

Credit: Belga

On this year’s International Youth Day we should seriously consider what role we want the younger generation to have in politics. We talk about how to curb corruption through new technologies or AI. Perhaps the answer lies in our youth.

Growing up, one thing never changed in our family: every evening after dinner, we would sit together in front of the TV and watch the news. As a young kid, I would wait patiently for the sports segment to come on at the end of the political program.

Over the years, global headlines evolved, anchors were replaced by new ones and my heroes in sports came and went into retirement. But one thing remained unchanged. The same Greek politicians appeared on screen, often accompanied by the news of an unending string of corruption scandals.

This rotten part of the political system will never go of its own volition and the longer it stays the more democracy gets eroded. This lack of change can result in younger generations growing to despise politics. Or even worse, growing to give up on politics.

Today, at 33 years of age, I have heard numerous stories of business tycoons sponsoring the political campaigns of Members of Hellenic Parliament even though this is not even legal, of fraud incidents over public contracts, or of Ministerial decisions being made to benefit political insiders.

And I am not alone. According to the 2025 Eurobarometer, an astonishing 97% of Greek citizens believe corruption is “widespread.” The political system is old, with more than 40% of Greek MPs over the age of 60, and unbalanced with less than 23% being women. Many have spent their entire careers only in party politics starting from University days, and have had little exposure to life beyond the party apparatus. Of course, experience is important as it can bring stability. But not when its stands in the way of accountability and generational renewal.

This political stagnation contrasts sharply with Greece’s broader progress. The economy is growing at over 2% positioning the country among the top performers in the eurozone, public sector R&D spending stands at the EU average depicting strong state and academia-backed research investments, and today’s younger generation is arguably the most educated the country has ever had and the most well informed.

Greece can reshape its political scene by getting rid of the rotten corrupt system and remove clientelism by opening the door to the younger generation to get involved directly or indirectly with politics.

This would also help to address the brain drain epidemic and reverse the trend of exodus of young talented Greeks from the country. Corruption and the lack of meritocracy pushes young Greeks to seek a better life abroad. And recent years have not been an exception to this.

An initial step to fighting this: Introducing term limits for MPs. No one should have a monopoly on political power. Term limits would promote renewal, disrupt entrenched networks, and invite new talent into public service, concurrently winning popular support for any party that champions this initiative.

But Greece can go further, shaping a European agenda for democratic revitalization putting young people at the heart of EU policy-making. Greece is not necessarily the only member state that could lead this change, but perhaps it has the necessary ingredients and with the right political leadership it could do so.

As with the COVID and energy crises where Greece shaped the European agenda, it could now now also drive this change on political reform. After all, youth turnout in elections stands significantly higher in Greece, 53%, compared to the EU average of 39%, and indeed a recent ministerial appointment has seen a very young Minister being appointed at the crucial portfolio of transportation.

Here are four proposals Greece could champion at European level encouraging the European Commission to propose them as part of the upcoming legislative agenda:

A European Youth Civic Innovation Fund To support grassroots initiatives in voter education, civic tech, and democratic innovation led by young people.

Youth Representation Thresholds in Public Consultations To ensure that at least a minimum percentage of feedback in EU public consultations comes from citizens under 35.

A “Youth Democratic Participation” Directive To expand digital civic engagement, and ensure/strengthen civic rights for young people across EU Member States.

Quotas for youth electoral participation in the European Parliament To encourage younger citizens to stand for office through the introduction of youth quotas for electoral lists during European elections. For instance, in Sweden, some political parties have adopted a target of ensuring that at least 25% of their candidates are aged under 35. This should not translate into political parties bringing forward only members of their student youth organisations but rather encourage real participation from all sectors of society.



These ideas are not radical or exhaustive, but necessary. They are not the only solution to addressing corruption, nepotism, and clientelism. But perhaps a good start to ensure a better future with fresh perspectives lies in political renewal and in our youth. Getting accustomed to political renewal is not a luxury. It is a democratic necessity if Europe wants to remain a global force for democratic accountability, innovation, and civic leadership.

Greece can shape not only its own future but that of the European continent, so that the next generation doesn’t grow up watching the same scandals on the evening news year after year. Instead, they can grow up in a country and in a European Union that listens, evolves, and delivers.

Yes, Greece can renew European politics.