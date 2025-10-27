Climate justice for Africa is not just a moral imperative. It’s Europe’s strategic lifeline.

This is an opinion article by an external contributor. The views belong to the writer.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, host of the Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2), welcomes delegates to Addis Ababa for the opening of the summit on September 8, 2025. Credit: African Union Commission

As Europe prepares for COP30 in Brazil, one truth should be impossible to ignore: ensuring climate justice for Africa is no longer a question of goodwill. It's about protecting Europe’s own stability, security, and future. And few countries have more at stake than Belgium.

Africa is already enduring the sharp edge of climate collapse. From record droughts in the Horn of Africa to devastating floods in the west and unrelenting heat across the Sahel, the continent is bearing the brunt of a crisis it did little to cause.

But the consequences don’t stop at Africa’s borders. They are shaping life and politics in Europe. Food insecurity, conflict, and mass displacement are rising, and these pressures are echoing in the policy debates unfolding in Brussels and across Belgian provinces.

Belgium’s Climate Interests Run Deep

Belgium isn't just a passive observer in this story. Its ports, especially Antwerp-Bruges, serve as critical gateways for raw materials central to Europe’s green transition.

Cobalt mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo passes through Antwerp before ending up in European electric vehicle batteries.

These supply chains, vital to Europe’s climate ambitions, rely on the stability and resilience of African economies and ecosystems. If those foundations weaken under climate stress, Europe's transition risks crumbling, not just morally, but materially.

This is where migration enters the conversation. Climate-related displacement is beginning to reshape migration patterns, yet political debate in Belgium often reduces the issue to border control or short-term crisis management.

What is missing is a deeper understanding of what’s pushing people to move in the first place: failed harvests, water scarcity, and violent conflict made worse by environmental breakdown.

A Smarter, Fairer Path Forward

There is a smarter path. Investing in Africa’s climate resilience, whether through adaptation funding, renewable energy, or sustainable farming, offers a more humane alternative to reactive border policies and is ultimately more cost-effective.

At the recent Africa Climate Summit, African leaders were clear: They don’t want charity or aid dependency. They want catalytic investment that can unlock local potential. Belgium is well-positioned to respond and to lead in three key areas.

First, through fair finance. The country’s renewed international climate finance pledge should focus on grant-based support, not loans that deepen debt crises.

Second, by sharing expertise. Belgium has world-class capabilities in offshore wind, circular economy design, and climate-smart agriculture—tools that, combined with African innovation, could drive truly mutual progress.

Third, Belgium should use its influence within the EU to push for trade reforms that allow African countries to process their own critical minerals. That would create jobs locally, build resilience, and help secure Europe’s supply chains in the face of global instability.

Africa’s Stability Is Europe’s Security

The bottom line is this: Europe cannot afford to treat Africa’s climate vulnerability as someone else’s problem. Even setting aside historic responsibility, the logic is pragmatic.

Instability in Africa feeds into rising energy costs, migration pressure, and global insecurity—all of which hit Europe directly.

Climate justice for Africa isn’t about altruism. It’s about foresight. For Belgium, the choice is stark but simple: invest in resilience now or pay a much higher price down the road. The more we delay, the greater the risks become.

In the end, this isn’t just a matter of justice. It’s a matter of self-preservation. Climate security in Africa is climate security in Europe.