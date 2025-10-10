Czech elections show how ageing electorates can tilt democracies toward populism

This is an opinion article by an external contributor. The views belong to the writer.

Credit: Ignat Kushnarev on Unsplash

As Europe grapples with an ageing population and voter fatigue, the Czech parliamentary elections of October 3–4 offer a warning about how pension politics and vulnerability of the older generation to disinformation could shift democracies towards populism.

The victory of Andrej Babiš’s ANO party, which won 80 seats in parliament, was not only a political comeback for the country’s most controversial leader, often known as the “Trump of Czechia,” but also a signal to the rest of Europe.

Older voters, driven by fears of economic insecurity, played a decisive role in shaping the outcome, and similar dynamics are emerging across the European Union.

The Czech Republic, where over 20% of citizens are aged 65 or older, is one of the EU’s fastest-ageing societies. According to the latest statistics, the number of people over 65 now exceeds the number of children under 15 by more than 30%.

That imbalance gives retirees and near-retirees an outsized influence at the ballot box. Older voters also have higher turnout rates and depend heavily on state pensions. For them, campaign promises about pensions or cost-of-living relief are not abstract economic policies but lifelines.

In this year’s election, Babiš’s ANO party built its campaign around that vulnerability. It pledged higher pensions, lower corporate income taxes, increased public-sector wages, and new mortgage support for young families and essential professions like nurses.

But its most resonant promises were directed at seniors: capping the retirement age and guaranteeing more generous pension increases. For many pensioners struggling with inflation, high energy costs, and uncertainty about the future, ANO’s message offered protection and reassurance.

Populism thrives on pension fears

Economists warn that such populist generosity comes at a cost. During Babiš’s previous term as prime minister from 2017 to 2021, Czechia’s budget balance shifted from surpluses to deficits exceeding 5% of GDP, a dramatic fiscal reversal. His successor, Petr Fiala, sought to stabilize public finances by gradually raising the retirement age. But those reforms angered many older voters, who viewed them as a breach of promise. When Babiš vowed to undo them, he recaptured their loyalty.

This pattern is not unique to Czechia. Across Europe, ageing electorates are reshaping political priorities. In Poland, the Law and Justice Party has long relied on generous pension bonuses, such as the “13th month pension,” to cement support among older voters. In Italy, Matteo Salvini’s Lega has promised early retirement schemes and pension hikes. In France, Emmanuel Macron’s attempt to raise the retirement age triggered mass protests and dented his approval ratings.

Everywhere, pension politics is becoming a fault line between generations, and a powerful populist tool.

Beyond economic concerns, there are deeper emotional and psychological drivers. Many elderly voters feel left behind by globalization, automation, and the green transition. They view populists like Babiš as defenders of a stable past against the uncertainty of modern reforms.

His campaign’s focus on “protecting ordinary people” from Brussels, from migrants, and from costly climate commitments amplified that sentiment. The fact that ANO also promised to end funds for Ukraine and curb green initiatives shows how pension politics can blend with nationalist and isolationist narratives.

A vulnerable electorate, a powerful strategy

Moreover, not many voters are not knowledgeable about how economic decisions are made and how the government budget works. Another major factor would be the older generation’s cybernetic vulnerability, making them very vulnerable to disinformation, hoaxes and false facts on social media or beyond.

Media strategy plays its part too. Babiš’s team skillfully targeted seniors through traditional television and social media messaging, often framing economic issues as moral ones “defending pensioners from an ungrateful elite.” This narrative proved far more persuasive than technocratic warnings about deficits or sustainability.

Still, age is only one piece of a broader puzzle. Younger voters also felt squeezed by the cost of living and rising energy bills, which made ANO’s economic promises appealing across generations. Issues of credibility, regional inequality, and educational divides also shaped the vote.

The 2025 elections, therefore, were not just about pensioners’ interests, but they also reflected a society anxious about its economic future and distrustful of establishment politics.

The lesson for Europe is clear. As the EU’s elderly population rises which is expected to reach nearly 30% by 2050, according to Eurostat, populists will find fertile ground in pension-based promises and fear-based messaging.

Policymakers must learn to address the legitimate concerns of older citizens without resorting to fiscal illusions or political manipulation.

Czechia’s election reminds us that ageing democracies need honest conversations about sustainability and intergenerational fairness. Securing pensions is essential, but so is maintaining economic stability and protecting the political center.

Europe’s leaders should take note: ignoring the anxieties of older voters does not make them disappear, it simply hands them to the populists.