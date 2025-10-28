EU continues on stand-by in the Middle East after European Council

This is an opinion article by an external contributor. The views belong to the writer.

Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, chairing the Foreign Affairs Council meeting, 20 October, credit: EU

The discussions at the European Council last week were dominated by how to support Ukraine and less on how to support the fragile ceasefire in Gaza and activate EU’s contributions to the implementation of US President Trump’s peace plan.

The conclusions on Ukraine were set out in a separate document which was “firmly supported by 26 Heads of State or Government”. EU managed to agree on adopting the 19th sanctions package on Russia but had to postpone a decision on the use of its immoblised assets for guaranteeing loans to Ukraine until next summit in December because of Belgium’s concerns.

As regards the conclusions on the Middle East, the EU welcomed the agreement reached on the first phase of peace plan for Gaza and the wider region but expressed also concerns about its implementation.

For the time being its two flagship missions, the EU Border Assistance Mission to the Rafah Crossing Point (EUBAM Rafah) and EU Police Mission for the Palestinian Territories (EUPOL COPPS), are on stand-by. The Rafah crossing is still closed. Their mandates should be strengthened, according to the statement.

Hamas has until now only returned about half of the deceased hostages although it reportedly knows where most of the them are buried under the rubble in Gaza. It has received help from Egypt to search for the bodies. In response, Israel has reduced the number of trucks which are allowed to enter Gaza. Some families of non-returned hostages are joining calls by extremist ministers to suspend the aid.

The ceasefire is monitored by Israeli and American drones. Israel said on Tuesday evening that Hamas has been faking the discovery of a hostage body and is deliberately delaying the return of the bodies in violation of the agreement, triggering new strikes in Gaza.

“There’s still not enough aid getting through, according to the EU’s information,” Commissioner Nadja Hahbid, responsible for emergency aid, was quoted in Politico EU on Monday. “Around 200-300 trucks of aid are making it into Gaza each day, when what’s needed is more than 600. “It’s never quickly enough, considering the immense suffering, the massive destruction, and the winter is coming.”

A Commission spokesperson told The Brussels Times that while the Commission is seeing an increase in aid entering Gaza it is clearly not enough.

“International NGO cargo remains blocked. There are humanitarian supplies, mobilised by the EU and other donors, currently stocked at the crossing points. Priority is being given to private cargo over humanitarian aid. There is also a lack of clarity regarding corridors and crossings. Access to roads and limited warehouse capacity continue to pose challenges.”

“We continue our dialogue with Israeli authorities, hoping that the ceasefire agreement will lead to improved cooperation and more concrete results on the ground. We have expressed concerns about the registration criteria for International Non-Governmental Organizations imposed by Israel, which can lead to the deregistration of crucial INGOs and disrupt their operations.”

Anouar El Anouni, the Commission’s spokesperson for foreign affairs, said on Tuesday that the EU “calls on all parties to fully implement the agreement without delay for the establishment of a lasting ceasefire, the release of all hostages and the access and sustained distribution of humanitarian aid of humanitarian aid at scale into and throughout Gaza”.

The International Stabilisation Force (ISF), which will be sent to Gaza to replace the Israeli troops there, is still to be established following some form of UN mandate. It will be tasked to disarm Hamas and prevent it from playing any role future governing role in Gaza. In the meantime, Hamas is regrouping and has been consulted on the composition of the local Palestinian committee which will take over.

Another new mechanism already put in place in southern Israel is the Civil Military Coordinating Center (CMCC). Set up by the U Central Command (CENTCOM), its purpose is to facilitate humanitarian aid, monitor the Gaza ceasefire, and oversee stabilization efforts. Six EU countries (Cyprus, Denmark, France, Germany, Spain and Italy) are already participating in the center.

“The EU is exploring the best way to support the CMCC,” the Commission foreign affairs spokesperson commented.

In the Council conclusions, the EU also stressed the importance of de-escalation in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and called for an end to settler violence against Palestinians. The violence has escalated since 7 October, following incitement by extremist ministers, with the army and law enforcing authorities turning a blind eye to it.

Released hostages have told that they were beaten every time the Israeli national security minister Ben-Gvir boasted that he had worsened the conditions for Palestinian security prisoners. Despite the outcry against him, he does now express any regret and is still proud of his prison policy. Together with the finance minister, he was included in the Commission’s proposed package of targeted sanctions.

“We do not move with the (sanctions) measures now, but we do not take them off the table either, because the situation is fragile;” High Commissioner Kaja Kallas commented after the Foreign Affairs Council meeting on 20 October.

“We need to see the improvement of humanitarian aid reaching Gaza. We need to see also Palestinian revenues to be given to Palestine – or released by the Israeli authorities. We need to see journalists and humanitarian aid workers getting in. We need to see also the international NGOs’ registration be unrestricted.”

The EU is in a position to play a key role in supporting the ceasefire and the implementation of Trump’s peace plan considering its engagement in the conflict, predictability, technical expertise, and soft diplomatic outreach. The Union is also the largest donor of humanitarian aid and financial assistance to the Palestinian Authority and its reform programme.