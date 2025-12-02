Invisible care: LGBTQ+ patients left behind in Europe’s cancer system

This is an opinion article by an external contributor. The views belong to the writer.

Despite Europe’s equity goals, LGBTQ+ cancer patients remain overlooked. The photo shows Belgium’s first LGBTQIA+ health centre, MACS, which opened earlier this year. Credit: © www.grandscarmes.org

A patient waits in a hospital consultation room, holding their partner’s hand, only to hear the nurse refer to the companion as “a friend” rather than the person who has been by their side since diagnosis.

Across Europe, countless LGBTQ+ patients experience this erasure every day—partners overlooked, voices silenced, and identities ignored by a system designed for someone else. For some, even treatment choices assume a normative path: a queer woman facing breast cancer is presented with reconstruction as the default, without discussion of how her body image, sexuality, or identity might shape her decision.

Across the European Union, the conversation around inequalities in cancer has never felt more urgent—or more politically complex. For the past decade, Europe positioned itself as a global leader in social justice, public health innovation and climate ambition.

The European Pillar of Social Rights, the European Green Deal and the ambitious Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan collectively signalled a Union willing to weave health, equity and sustainability into a cohesive vision for its future. Yet, as Europe stands in 2025, the ground beneath this vision is shifting.

A vision undermined by politics

The 2024 European elections ushered in a more fragmented political parliament, a recalibration of priorities and a renewed emphasis on economic competitiveness over social investment. For organisations dedicated to tackling inequalities in cancer care—clinicians, researchers, patient groups and advocacy networks—the new political climate introduces both uncertainty and opportunity.

In Brussels, the cancer community gathered for the yearly Summit of the European Cancer Organisation (ECO) on 19 and 20 November, asking some central questions: how can advocates ensure that cancer remains a pillar of Europe’s equality agenda in this evolving landscape? More specifically, how do visible and invisible biases shape cancer outcomes, and how can Europe break down the barriers that leave so many behind?

The LGBTQ+ community is among those most deeply affected by health inequalities, yet it remains largely overlooked. This neglect has led the European Commission to begin preparing its next multi-year LGBTIQ Equality Strategy (2026–2030).

As part of this process, the European Cancer Organisation (ECO) has already participated in the public consultation, calling for the inclusion of cancer-specific measures—such as ensuring safe and inclusive screening, improving data collection, protecting equal access to clinical trials, and addressing discrimination as a barrier to care.

Missing from the data, absent from the system

“LGBTQ+ people remain largely invisible in health data” argues Stewart O’Callaghan, a cancer survivor who now works with patients and founder and CEO of OUTpatients, United Kingdom. Many national cancer registries do not record sexual orientation or gender identity.

As a result, researchers and clinicians lack basic knowledge of staging patterns, treatment adherence or survival outcomes for LGBTQ+ patients. “We don’t know staging, outcomes, adherence,” continues O’Callaghan. “We’ve reached a very difficult crossroads. People don’t want to share data because of political fear, but without the data, we can’t protect them.”

Perhaps the most alarming inequities arise in detection and diagnosis. LGBTQ+ patients frequently encounter health systems that simply do not account for their needs. Trans people who change their gender marker may no longer be invited to cervical or breast cancer screening.

Those who need prostate screening may not be recognised as eligible. “These early diagnostic goals are just getting missed,” as the CEO of OUTpatients stresses. The few existing workarounds are “clunky” and inconsistent, leaving patients reliant on chance rather than routine care.

Assumptions built into treatment

Even after diagnosis, LGBTQ+ patients face assumptions baked into treatment approaches. O’Callaghan describes how breast reconstruction is often presented as a default choice for women, though many LGBTQ+ women would not choose it or would make different decisions if better informed.

Clinicians seldom discuss how surgery intersects with identity, body image or sexual relationships. “This can affect not just how someone feels in their body,” they emphasise, “but their relationship, their psychosexual dynamics.”

Too often, these conversations are delegated to sexual health services—despite the fact that those specialists rarely understand cancer’s complexities. The result is a void in support that leaves LGBTQ+ patients and their relationships profoundly vulnerable.

Cancer is already a leading cause of relationship breakdown, and LGBTQ+ patients, who may already face family rejection, are particularly at risk. Support networks matter—yet partners are frequently misidentified in clinics as siblings, carers or even strangers.

During the pandemic, partners were barred from consultations, intensifying isolation at the very moment when support was most essential. According to O’Callaghan, responsibility for inclusion has fallen unfairly on a small group of “self-selected” professionals who seek specialist training or engage with advocacy groups.

This creates a postcode lottery in care. A patient’s treatment quality depends not on their medical needs but on whether their doctor has independently pursued extra education. Universities and professional bodies offer little systemic training, leaving entire medical teams unsure how to apply inclusive practice.

Patchy support, systemic gaps

Too much emphasis, O’Callaghan argues, has been placed on interpersonal sensitivity alone—the assumption that a kind tone can compensate for structural failures. “If you somehow learn how to support someone and have a conversation with them, the rest of the system will somehow be okay,” they say. “Ultimately, it’s not.”

Alongside clinical concerns, Europe’s shifting political climate is causing concerns. Rising anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric is not confined to social debate; it is shaping law and policy. Healthcare, they insist, is not immune. “Sometimes we try to talk about health as if it is a sacred space, void of political influence. It’s not true.” Many charities must remain neutral to survive, but neutrality offers no protection when visibility itself becomes a risk.

While encouraged by open dialogues within EU institutions, O’Callaghan laments that the UK has failed to follow suit. “We don’t have a discussion. We’re not moving in that direction,” they say, calling for adoption of the EU’s approach built around protection, empowerment and engagement.

Protection demands shielding visibility from hostility, not merely celebrating it. Empowerment must go beyond inviting testimony and instead reshape systems based on what patients say they need. Engagement is not consultation; it is accountability. “If you’ve asked their opinion,” O’Callaghan concludes, “show them that you’ve done something with it.”

Equity is possible—If Europe acts

What emerges is a critical message: the opportunity to embed cancer equity into Europe’s social and equality frameworks exists, but it is contingent on action.

From improving data collection and inclusive screening to revising treatment defaults and supporting partners, the coming years will test whether policy translates into meaningful, lived change for LGBTQ+ patients.

For those currently navigating cancer, invisibility is more than symbolic—it can be life-altering. Addressing these gaps will require political courage, clinical education, and systemic accountability. Without it, countless patients will continue to face not just the disease, but a system that refuses to see them.