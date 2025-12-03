The EU’s hypocrisy: health at home, harm abroad

This is an opinion article by an external contributor. The views belong to the writer.

A Heineken advertisement in Kigali, Rwanda. The image raises questions about how European alcohol brands are promoted in contexts with different regulatory frameworks, reflecting the broader tension between trade and public health. Credit: Olivier van Beemen / © africasacountry.com

Beneath Europe’s public health messaging lies an uncomfortable truth: its alcohol industry tells a different story abroad.

Europe often presents itself as a global role model for responsibility, health, and sustainability. We encourage our citizens to exercise, sleep better and eat healthier. We warn against smoking, obesity, and the harms of alcohol.

The EU member states proudly note that young people today drink less and are now expanding the production of alcohol-free wine to support that trend.

Beyond our borders, however, the situation shifts entirely. Once exported, the alcohol products face weaker oversight. Higher alcohol content and weaker regulations are no longer seen as a risk—they are part of the business model.

First, this double standard is impossible to ignore. We build strict health regulations for ourselves but bypass them the instant a shipment is destined for Africa, Asia, or Latin America.

Ingredient lists are missing and instead of protecting consumers, European actors intensify their marketing in emerging markets—even supported by EU agricultural funds earmarked for promoting wine outside the Union. We do everything to reduce harm at home, yet readily allow it elsewhere when it benefits our export economy.

Furthermore, it is no secret that the alcohol industry has long held strong economic interests in, for example, African markets. Yet the historical and ongoing consequences of this dependency are rarely discussed. In parts of South Africa, workers were paid in alcohol well into the apartheid era, and the social damage remains today.

Europe claims to take responsibility for its history, providing development aid and promoting values of health and human rights. But how sincere is that gesture when we simultaneously export products that undermine those very rights? Europe talks about strengthening global public health, yet continues to profit from the same consumption habits it aims to limit at home.

Third, while we debate bans on vapes and alcopops to protect young people at home, we continue producing high-alcohol wines for markets with weaker regulations and fewer consumer protections. What we classify as high-risk within Europe suddenly becomes acceptable elsewhere. The politicians’ concern is conditional: the consumer must be European.

If the EU is serious about being a global force for health and sustainability, its values must extend to the goods it exports. People in Africa, Asia, and Latin America deserve the same safeguards, the same information, and the same respect as citizens within the Union.

This does not require a revolution- it requires the political will to enforce ingredient labelling on wine, limit alcohol content in products leaving Europe, and stop allowing industry interests to outweigh human health. Europe cannot continue drinking less at home while encouraging the rest of the world to drink more. It is time for the EU to take responsibility beyond its own backyard.