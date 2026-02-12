The invisible Belgians: Recognition, rights, and the future of our democracy

This is an opinion article by an external contributor. The views belong to the writer.

Brussels during the biennial Zinneke Parade, a multicultural carnival to connect the many different cultures, communities and districts within Brussels. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Immigration dominates Belgium’s political debate. We argue about numbers, limits, and pressure on public services. But the real question is no longer whether migration can be stopped or reversed. It cannot. The question is whether Belgium is prepared to fully recognize the people who already form part of its social, cultural, and economic foundation.

Recognition — not restriction—should guide the country’s choices.

Nearly one in five people in Belgium was born abroad. Fertility rates remain below replacement level. Demographic growth now depends largely on migration. This is not ideology. It is arithmetic. Across healthcare, construction, logistics, public transport, hospitality, and technology, Belgium relies structurally on workers with a migration background. Hospitals would struggle without them. Care homes would falter. Urban infrastructure projects would stall.

Yet economic contribution does not guarantee equal standing. Too often, belonging feels conditional, as if it must be continually earned. In a democracy, rights are not rewards for productivity. They are obligations the state owes to those who live, work, and build their lives within its borders.

Some citizens fear that rapid demographic change strains housing, schools, and healthcare. These concerns deserve engagement, not dismissal. Communities under pressure need investment and support. But evidence across Europe shows that withholding rights does not relieve strain — it deepens it. Precarious legal status depresses wages, distorts housing markets, and fuels resentment. Cohesion does not grow from uncertainty. It grows from clarity and fairness.

Belgium’s legal framework against discrimination is strong on paper. In practice, enforcement remains uneven. Each year, hundreds of racial discrimination cases are opened by Unia, Belgium’s federal anti-discrimination agency, many involving employment and housing. Studies sending identical CVs with different names show that applicants with foreign-sounding names receive fewer callbacks than equally qualified candidates. A rental request goes unanswered. A job interview ends with a polite comment about “fit.” A student is quietly steered toward a less demanding track. No single act announces itself as historic injustice. Together, they form a system in which inequality becomes routine.

These patterns persist across generations. That is how underclasses are formed — not through dramatic exclusion, but through accumulation.

Belgium’s migrant communities are not newcomers in any simple sense. Many families trace their presence to the bilateral labor agreements of the 1960s with Italy, Morocco, and Turkey — policies designed to sustain Belgian industry. Workers were described as temporary. Their lives were not. Their children and grandchildren were educated in Belgian schools, speak national languages fluently, and participate in civic life. They are Belgian in every meaningful sense. Yet recognition remains incomplete.

Other European countries have begun adjusting policy to demographic reality. Spain has regularized tens of thousands of undocumented workers, integrating them into the formal economy and increasing tax contributions. Germany has modernized its citizenship laws and expanded legal migration pathways to address labor shortages. Belgium, by contrast, often stalls in coalition negotiations while administrative backlogs grow and labor shortages deepen.

Demographic necessity alone will not produce cohesion. Legal security, equal access to housing and employment, and consistent enforcement against discrimination are what prevent reliance from turning into resentment.

I learned this lesson a long time ago. In the late 1960s, I watched my mother carry a bowl of homemade harira to our Belgian neighbor in Molenbeek. Nothing structural changed that day. But familiarity replaced distance. That gesture mattered. And yet goodwill alone is not enough. Democracies cannot rely on kindness where rights are required.

Having later taught for over thirty years in the United States, I saw how early educational tracking can solidify inequality before talent has had time to emerge. Belgium’s tracking system, like its US counterpart, often entrenches inequality before talent has a chance to flourish. Equal opportunity cannot be rhetorical. It must be built into institutions, especially schools.

If Belgium is serious about cohesion, several steps are unavoidable:

Long-term residents need clear, automatic pathways to citizenship after a defined number of years.

Undocumented workers who have established roots and contribute economically should have a structured path to regularization.

Anti-discrimination enforcement must be strengthened, with real investigative power and meaningful consequences.

School tracking should be delayed and mixed-ability education supported.

Asylum and work-permit procedures must be efficient and transparent so that people are not left in years of legal limbo.

These are not radical proposals. They are administrative choices.

Belgium already lives the demographic reality many still debate. The country’s economy depends on it. Its neighborhoods reflect it. Its classrooms embody it. The only question is whether its institutions will align with it.

Recognition is not a question of generosity. It is good governance.

A democracy cannot sustain itself while maintaining a permanently provisional population—people who work, pay taxes, raise children, and grow old here, yet remain socially conditional. That condition erodes trust, weakens cohesion, and undermines the legitimacy of the state itself.

Belgium’s national motto declares, L’union fait la force. Unity is strength. But unity is not achieved by asking some to wait indefinitely for full belonging. It is achieved when those who build the country are fully recognized by it.

The invisible are already here. The choice is simple: continue looking past them, or build a democracy that finally sees them — a Belgium that becomes truly inclusive, reflecting the reality of the people who live, work, and contribute to it every day.