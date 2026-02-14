What if singlehood were the norm?

This is an opinion article by an external contributor. The views belong to the writer.

Credit: Pablo Montes / Unsplash

Valentine’s Day. The day of lovers.

Yet, right now, there are 1.8 million one-person households in Belgium. That is 36% of all private households. It’s more than 50%, in our big cities and coastal municipalities. One- person households are on the rise. The data indicates 50% of households will be one-person by 2060.

Undoubtedly, some people living alone are in relationships and will celebrate Valentine’s Day with their loved one. But many will not enjoy dinner for two, red roses, a romantic getaway. So why the big deal for a declining breed of Belgians.

What if we imagined differently? What if instead of squeezing everyone into Valentine’s Day we imagined singlehood is the norm?

Imagine couples bring two bottles of wine to a dinner party. Imagine we say, 'Ah yes, so and so isn’t single anymore', instead of ‘so and so has a partner—is a husband, a wife. Imagine hotels charge a couples supplement? After all, couples need more housekeeping—and probably room service—than one person.

Imagine all workers fill in for parents picking up kids—not just single people without children. Imagine everyone took holidays at non-family times, in turn. What if everyone’s work-life balance was everyone’s concern. Singles would leave work early to walk their dog, care for a sick friend, get to the gym in time to cook dinner. Everyone would understand how important it is for singles maintain their friendships, and holiday with their families.

Imagine every workplace has cake, shares photos, gives gifts, and signs cards when single colleagues get a pet, buy their home, loose a pet.

Did you know, in Australia it is illegal for employers to discriminate due to personal characteristics, and relationship, and parental status is a personal characteristic. Asking a person to stay late, or take holidays at a particular time because they are single, or don’t have children, incurs a fine of around €60. Hey, Belgium. Imagine we are like Australia!

Imagine inheritance tax is the same for all beneficiaries, regardless of their relationship to the deceased. Imagine couples and families pay higher council rates since they make more rubbish. Imagine real estate windows filled with photos of studio flats and one-bedroom apartments. Imagine larger flats are niche products. Imagine no bulk packs in supermarkets, that melons, cabbages, pumpkins, are sold pre-cut. Imagine no one eats pumpkin six nights a week.

Sound Absurd? More than 1.8 million Belgians pay more for travel, buy a home and get a pet, without acknowledgement. They are not supported to care for a friend, or when their pet dies. They pay more inheritance tax and council rates, and cook and freeze copious amounts of pumpkin, cabbage and melons, simply because they live alone and don’t have a partner

Imagine our world was different. Every day would be Valentine’s Day for everyone.