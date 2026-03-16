The loneliness paradox of Brussels: a growing mental health challenge

This is an opinion article by an external contributor. The views belong to the writer.

Credit: Belga

Despite being a vibrant international city, loneliness and delayed access to professional support leave many residents silently suffering.

One in three residents in Brussels struggles with loneliness or mental health challenges, quietly navigating stress, anxiety, or depression without timely support.

The loneliness paradox of Brussels

Brussels is alive with ambition and connection, a city where talent and ideas from across Europe converge. Yet even amidst this vibrant energy, many residents struggle with loneliness, highlighting the quiet need for support, understanding, and community.

A 2022 National Happiness Survey by Ghent University found that 32% of Belgians feel very lonely, while another 36% experience moderate loneliness.

Mental health struggles in Brussels reflect a broader European trend. According to a Flash Eurobarometer survey conducted by the European Commission in June 2023, 46 % of Europeans reported emotional or psychosocial difficulties in the past 12 months, including symptoms of anxiety and depression, yet about half of those affected did not seek professional help.

Pre-pandemic data published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in 2022 indicated that 1 in 6 people in the EU experienced a mental health problem, including anxiety and depressive disorders. Meanwhile, the EU Loneliness Survey, conducted in the same year, found that 13% of Europeans feel lonely “most or all of the time,” while another 35% feel lonely at least occasionally.

Many people mistakenly believe that feelings of anxiety, persistent stress, or other early symptoms of mental health issues will pass on their own. In reality, these challenges rarely resolve without support, left unaddressed, they can intensify over time and potentially develop into more serious mental health problems.

The culture of “just cope”

In professional environments, particularly those linked to European institutions, there is often an unspoken rule: endure in silence. Stress and long hours are normalised, and admitting emotional struggles can feel like weakness.

Practical barriers also contribute: therapy can be costly, waiting lists are long, and language can be a challenge for international residents. These factors, combined with the belief that symptoms will pass on their own, often prevent people from seeking professional mental health support until they reach a crisis point.

Anxiety disorders, depression, and even psychosomatic conditions often develop gradually when stress and emotional strain persist without support or intervention. What may initially appear as temporary tension or fatigue can slowly evolve into more serious difficulties if left unaddressed.

In the early stages, people may experience occasional anxiety, irritability, difficulty concentrating, or restless sleep. Over time, these symptoms can become more intense and persistent, developing into chronic anxiety, depressive episodes, or panic attacks.

In some cases, the body itself begins to react to prolonged psychological pressure. This is known as psychosomatic response, when emotional distress manifests physically. People may experience persistent headaches, digestive problems, muscle tension, chest discomfort, or ongoing fatigue even when medical tests show no clear physical cause.

These reactions illustrate how closely the mind and body are connected — and how psychological strain can gradually affect overall health if it remains unaddressed. Recognising these early signals is crucial, as timely professional support can prevent temporary stress from developing into more severe or long-lasting mental health conditions.

From enthusiasm to burnout

Many newcomers arrive in Brussels full of energy and ambition, especially those working for European institutions. They are eager to contribute, make an impact, and build a meaningful career. Yet the high expectations, long hours, and constant pressure can quickly turn enthusiasm into exhaustion. Work is often carried home mentally and emotionally, and over time this can lead to stress, anxiety, and burnout.

I know this personally. Earlier in my career, I worked as an official at the European Commission. At a certain point, I decided to turn my career in a completely new direction, becoming a psychotherapist and dedicating myself to helping others navigate mental health challenges.

Observing both myself and colleagues, I saw how even highly motivated and talented professionals can become trapped in carrying work home and struggling in silence, often at the expense of their wellbeing.

Over time, I came to realise that a truly fulfilling life requires a purpose beyond professional achievements, one that includes helping others and nurturing mental health. Many people need years to arrive at this insight, and some never do, remaining caught in the endless cycle of work and stress without recognising the deeper meaning that life can offer.

A crisis waited too long

This pattern is common among Brussels residents. Many, despite their dedication and competence, delay seeking help until the strain becomes overwhelming. I recently worked with a client who had been struggling quietly for months. She was anxious, exhausted, and unable to sleep, yet she kept telling herself it was “just stress.” Everyone around her seemed to cope, so she believed she should too. Only when she reached her limit did she finally seek professional mental health support.

As a mental health practitioner, I continue to see people across all ages, but particularly younger adults, struggling with anxiety disorders, panic attacks, and stress-related conditions, often delaying help until problems become severe.

Community-like support networks

One of the clearest protective factors I see in my work is the presence of support networks that offer regular, structured connection and guidance, similar in function to what many traditional community groups provide, though not tied to any specific belief system.

These networks help people share experiences, gain perspective, and receive emotional and practical support, reducing the risk that loneliness or anxiety escalates into a serious mental health problem.

In Brussels, however, many newcomers are initially fully absorbed in work and proving themselves. Combined with transient jobs and frequent relocations, this means they often lack access to supportive networks, making early intervention and connection even more crucial.

When reaching out for professional support

Seeking professional mental health support – therapy, counselling, or structured peer support can be transformative. These services help people regain perspective, manage anxiety, and build resilience. Early intervention is always preferable, yet even delayed support can prevent further deterioration.

Mental health is not a personal luxury but rather an essential investment in human wellbeing and the functioning of our city. In Brussels, where loneliness affects a significant portion of the population, failing to invest in mental health services carries real social and economic costs: increased anxiety disorders, depression, and burnout among residents, particularly younger adults entering the workforce.

No one should have to struggle alone in a city of over a million people. Prioritising mental health is not optional – it is essential for individuals, families, and society as a whole.

If you recognise these struggles in yourself or someone close, seeking professional support early can make a meaningful difference.