Myanmar army bombs Buddhist festival, witnesses report multiple deaths

Many people, including children, are reported to have died when Myanmar’s military carried out an airstrike against a crowd celebrating a Buddhist holiday and protesting against the ruling junta.

The attack took place on Monday in the central city of Chaung U, where thousands had gathered in the evening to mark the end of the fasting season. According to a member of the organising committee, the crowd was targeted by a motorised paraglider.

This source reported 40 deaths and 80 injuries. A local resident who was present confirmed the death toll and stated that the paraglider dropped two bombs on the gathering.

Amnesty International has, however, reported a lower number of fatalities, estimating between 17 and 20 deaths.

The human rights organisation described the night-time assault as “an alarming signal,” underscoring the urgency of safeguarding Myanmar’s population.