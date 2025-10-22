France: Les Republicains party suspends ministers who remained in Lecornu government

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu. © Wikimedia Commons

France’s centre-right Les Républicains (LR) party has suspended ministers who joined or remained in Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu’s government following the departure of former Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau.

In a statement released after a political bureau meeting on Wednesday evening, LR said staying in the government was tantamount to aligning with Macronism and abandoning the independence and convictions central to their commitment.

The measure, approved by a vote during the meeting, was proposed by LR Secretary-General Othman Nasrou, an ally of Bruno Retailleau.

The six ministers concerned – Annie Genevard (Agriculture), Rachida Dati (Culture), Philippe Tabarot (Transport), Vincent Jeanbrun (Housing), Sébastien Martin (Industry), and Nicolas Forissier (External Trade) – had earlier announced their withdrawal from all functions within the party.