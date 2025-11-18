US court overturns new Texas electoral map favouring Republicans

Map of the United States showing Texas in red. © Wikimedia Commons

A US federal court has suspended Texas’s new electoral map, which was expected to help Republicans gain five additional seats in the House of Representatives at next year’s midterm elections.

The suspension came in response to a lawsuit filed by voters who argued that the redistricting, adopted in August, discriminated against minority groups.

The court ordered authorities to use the same electoral map from the 2022 and 2024 elections for the midterm vote in November 2026.

Republicans are expected to appeal the decision.