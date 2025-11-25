Brazil's Bolsonaro exhausts his appeals, must serve his 27-year sentence

Former President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro. © Isac Nóbrega/PR

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has to serve his 27-year prison sentence for attempting a coup d’état, after exhausting all possible appeals, Brazil's Supreme Court said on Tuesday.

The 70-year-old had been under house arrest since early August but was taken into provisional custody on Saturday due to a “high risk of flight,” as decided by the court.

The judge cited “very serious indications” of a potential escape attempt linked to a demonstration planned by Bolsonaro’s supporters near his residence last Saturday.

He noted the proximity of the US Embassy and Bolsonaro’s close ties with former US president Donald Trump, suggesting a possible plan to flee and seek political asylum.

Trump had told journalists in Washington DC on Saturday that he would soon be meeting with Bolsonaro, but he did not elaborate.

During a court hearing on Sunday, Bolsonaro attributed his partial burning of an electronic ankle bracelet with a soldering iron to an episode of “paranoia.” However, during a prior inspection by police, he initially claimed “curiosity” as the reason.

Bolsonaro was convicted in September for attempting to stage a coup to prevent the return to power of his leftist rival, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated him in the October 2022 presidential election.