Former Peruvian president sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption

Peru's former president (2018-2020) Martin Vizcarra arrives at the Carlos Zavala Loayza Judiciary Building in Lima on November 26, 2025, ahead of the verdict in his corruption trial. ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP

Former Peruvian president Martín Vizcarra was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Wednesday for accepting bribes while serving as governor of the southern region of Moquegua in the early 2010s.

Vizcarra, who led the country from 2018 to 2020 on an anti-corruption platform, was accused by prosecutors of receiving $640,000 (approximately €550,000) in bribes from construction companies.

These bribes were allegedly exchanged for the awarding of public contracts in Moquegua between 2011 and 2014.

Since the end of military rule in 1980, only a handful of Peru’s 12 presidents have avoided conviction or imprisonment.