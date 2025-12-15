Ukraine peace talks with US resume in Berlin

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president of Ukraine. Credit: AFP/Belga

The Ukrainian-American peace talks resumed in Berlin on Monday for a second consecutive day.

According to a senior source among the negotiators, the US reportedly continues to demand that Ukraine relinquish the eastern Donbas region. For Kiev, this remains a firm red line.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadepuhl stated that results from the talks might only be clear by the end of the week. He emphasised that it is up to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war he initiated in February 2022.

After Sunday’s initial round of talks, US negotiator Steve Witkoff posted on X that “significant progress” had been made.

Several European leaders are gathering in Berlin on Monday evening.

