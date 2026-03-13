Netherlands, Iceland intervene in genocide case against Israel

Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel. © Wikimedia Commons

The Netherlands has formally intervened in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The intervention was submitted on Wednesday in a declaration to the ICJ.

Iceland also submitted a similar declaration on Wednesday, the final day to do so.

South Africa initiated the case in December 2023, alleging acts of genocide by Israel.

Several other countries had already intervened, including Colombia, Mexico, Spain, Turkey, the Maldives, Ireland, Brazil, and Belgium.

According to the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the intervention does not mean joining the case as a party. ICJ rules prohibit third States from becoming formal parties in such cases.

The purpose of the intervention is to share the Netherlands’ interpretation of the 1948 Genocide Convention, which outlines acts such as forced displacement and starvation as potential acts of genocide.

The ministry emphasised that the intervention aims to offer a consistent interpretation of the convention, strengthen international law, and address impunity for alleged crimes.