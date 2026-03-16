Telegram no longer accessible in Russia

Credit: Belga

The Telegram messaging service is no longer accessible in Russia, according to user reports.

Speculation about a ban had been circulating for some time, with rumours suggesting that it could take effect from 1 April.

Audio and video calls via WhatsApp and Telegram have been blocked in Russia since mid-2025. Authorities claim the companies behind these apps do not comply with the law.

Other messaging apps, such as Signal and Viber, had already been barred. Additionally, websites like YouTube are only accessible via a VPN, although Moscow is reportedly looking to block this workaround as well.

Russian authorities are encouraging citizens to switch to the new national messaging app, Max. However, critics fear that it will be used for surveillance purposes.