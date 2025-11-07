James Watson, co-discoverer of DNA structure, has died

James Watson, co-discoverer of the structure of DNA, arrives at Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World dinner on May 8, 2008 in New York. AFP PHOTO/Stan HONDA

James Watson, who co-discovered the structure of DNA with Francis Crick, has died at the age of 97, his family told The New York Times.

Watson’s groundbreaking work made him one of the most influential scientists of the 20th century. He later gained attention for writing acclaimed memoirs but also faced controversy over racist comments.

DNA molecules contain all hereditary information. In 1962, Watson received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine alongside Crick and another scientist.

At just 25 years old, Watson co-published research on deciphering DNA, often described as the blueprint of life. He further rose to prominence by leading the ambitious Human Genome Project. His memoir, 'The Double Helix,' is considered one of the most celebrated works in scientific literature and was recognised by the Library of Congress.

Watson’s reputation suffered greatly in 2007 after he claimed in an interview with The Sunday Times that black people were generally less intelligent than white people.

In 2014, Watson sold his Nobel Prize medal to fund scientific research. However, some speculated the decision was also influenced by his falling out with the scientific community. Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov purchased the medal for $4.1 million and returned it to Watson.