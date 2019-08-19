Belgium announced as one of eight seeded teams for Fed Cup

Belgium is one of eight seeded teams for the draw on Wednesday at 2.00 p.m. for the new-formula Fed Cup, whose final phase will take place on 14-19 April 2020 in Budapest.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) had announced last week that the Czech Republic, eleven-time winner of the Cup and World No. 1 in the team rankings since 2014, had been given a pass for the final twelve-nation phase.

Fed Cup is the premier international team competition in women’s tennis, launched in 1963 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the International Tennis Federation. Other automatic qualifiers are Australia and France, finalists at the last classic edition of the cup, on 9-10 November in Perth, Australia, and host-country Hungary.

Each of the other eight slots will be filled on the basis of a qualifying match on 7-8 February next.

John Van Herck’s Belgium already knows it will play at home against one of the eight unseeded countries: the Netherlands, number 19 in the ITF ranking, and authorised to take part in the qualifiers as a result of the Czech wild card, Lithuania (ITF 12), Canada (ITF 13), Japan (ITF 14), Slovakia (ITF 15), Russia (ITF 16), Kazakhstan (ITF 17) and Brazil (ITF 18).

The other seven seeded countries are the United States (ITF 2), Belarus (ITF 5), Romania (ITF 6), Germany (ITF 7), Spain (ITF 8), Switzerland (ITF 9) and Britain (ITF 11).

The seeds were determined on the basis of the ITF country rankings of 22 April last. Like the Davis Cup, the new Fed Cup formula comprises a six-day final phase involving 12 countries, which will be organised in Budapest until 2022. This replaces the classic one-match final.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times