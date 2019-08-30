Eden Hazard named best player in the Europa League 2018/2019

The Red Devils captain, who transferred to Real Madrid this summer, won the Europa League last season with Chelsea, scoring two goals in the final against Arsenal. Credit: © Belga

Eden Hazard was voted best player of the 2018/2019 Europa League on Friday in Monaco.

The Red Devils captain, who transferred to Real Madrid this summer, won the Europa League last season with Chelsea, scoring two goals in the final against Arsenal.

Eden Hazard beat a former team-mate, France’s Olivier Giroud, the tournament’s leading scorer (11 goals in 14 games) and Serbia’s Luka Jovic, Eintracht Frankfurt’s striker with 10 goals in 14 games.

The 2018/2019 Europa League Player of the Year was elected by the coaches of the 48 teams that participated in the Europa League group stage last season and by 55 specialist journalists.

The French Paul Pogba in 2017 and Antoine Griezmann in 2018 won the first two titles awarded.

The Brussels Times