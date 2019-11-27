Belgian football player Eden Hazard sustains leg injury

Captain of the Belgian national team Eden Hazard is suffering from a contusion on the right leg, Real Madrid reported after the Red Devil underwent medical examinations on Wednesday.

Hazard was forced to leave the field during Real Madrid’s Champions League match at home on Tuesday against Paris Saint-German, which ended in a 2-2 draw. He was injured while trying to shake off the marking of Thomas Meunier, who is his teammate in the Belgian national team. His ankle seemed to have twisted a bit too sharply.

Hazard was first attended to on the edge of the field, but then, grimacing, he signalled that he was unable to continue and walked back to his bench, and was replaced by Gareth Bale (Wales). Real led at the time by 1-0.

Hazard underwent medical tests on Wednesday morning at a Madrid hospital.

Real has not indicated how long Hazard will be unavailable but, according to Spanish press reports, he will have to remain off the field for about 10 days.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times