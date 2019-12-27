 
Lewis Hamilton elected European Sportsperson of the Year
Friday, 27 December, 2019
    © Belga

    British driver Lewis Hamilton has been elected European Sportsperson of the Year by Europe’s news agencies, based on the traditional vote organised by the Polish news agency, PAP, the agency announced on Friday.

    The six-time World Formula 1 champion won the 62nd edition of the title ahead of Spanish tennis champion Rafael Nadal and Austrian skier Marcel Hirscher.

    Hamilton, 34, had already been crowned Europe’s top sportsperson of the year in 2014 and 2017. This time around, he takes over from Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, who finished fourth.

    There are no Belgians in the top 20.

    Twenty news agencies, including Belga, took part in the vote.

    The 2019 rankings are:

    1. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain/Formula 1) 151 pts.

    2. Rafael Nadal (Spain/Tennis) 140

    3. Marcel Hirscher (Austria/Alpine Skiing) 76

    4. Novak Djokovic (Serbia/Tennis) 71

    5. Sifan Hassan (Netherlands/Athletics) 69

    6. Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands/Football) 61

    7. Karsten Warholm (Norway/Athletics) 47

    Marc Marquez (Spain/Motorcycling) 47

    9. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece/Basketball) 46

    10. Johannes Tingnes Boe (Norway/Biathlon) 44

    11. Therese Johaug (Norway/Nordic Skiing) 43

    12. Dina Asher-Smith (Great Britain/Athletics) 32

    13. Katinka Hosszu (Hungary/Swimming) 31

    14. Mariya Lasitskene (Russia/Athletics) 27

    15. Adam Peaty (Great Britain/Swimming) 22

    16. Luka Doncic (Slovenia/Basketball) 22

    17. Johannes Klaebo (Norway/Nordic Skiing) 22

    18. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Football) 19

    19. Niklas Kaul (Germany/Athletics) 18

    20. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece/Tennis) 17

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

     

