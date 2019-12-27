 
    Russia formally contests global sports ban

    Friday, 27 December 2019
    © Belga

    Russia’s anti-doping agency, RUSADA, announced on Friday that it had officially contested a ban on participation in global sporting events that was imposed on the country for falsifying data.

    “A body of documents have been sent to the World Anti-Doping Agency including notification of the disagreement with the sanctions,” RUSADA Director-General Iouri Ganous told the press.

    In keeping with established procedure, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) now has to place the issue before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

    On 9 December, WADA banned Russia from taking part in main international sporting events for the next four years, accusing it of manipulating the anti-doping data it had transmitted to the agency.

    This means the country’s teams will miss the 2020 and 2022 Olympic games, and Football World Cup in 2022.

    Under the ban, selected Russian sportsmen and women will be able to take part in the competitions. However, they will have to do so under neutral flag and without the national anthem.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

