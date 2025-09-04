Swedish tennis icon Björn Borg reveals cancer diagnosis

Swedish tennis icon Bjorn Borg at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. 10 July 2025. © Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

Björn Borg, the iconic Swedish tennis player who dominated the sport in the late 1970s and early 1980s, has revealed that he is battling cancer.

The news comes from Borg’s autobiography 'Heartbeat', with excerpts leaked ahead of its official release later this month in Italy, as reported by Swedish daily 'Expressen.'

According to the publication, Borg describes the illness as his “most significant and still unfinished challenge.” Sources suggest the 69-year-old is suffering from prostate cancer.

Borg, widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, won an astounding six French Open titles and five consecutive Wimbledon championships. His unshakable composure on the court earned him the nickname “Ice Borg.” In January 1983, at the age of just 26, Borg stunned the sporting world by retiring, citing mental exhaustion. Only 18 months earlier, he had been defeated by his fierce rival, John McEnroe, in the final of the 1981 US Open, a major title that eluded him throughout his career.

A brief comeback followed in 1991, during which Borg famously played with a vintage wooden racquet. However, the return proved unsuccessful.

The Swedish publisher of Borg’s autobiography, Norstedts, has yet to comment on the revelations. 'Heartbeat'is scheduled for release on 18 September.