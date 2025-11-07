Tennis: Sabalenka stakes her claim to the WTA Finals singles title

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts after a point against USA's Jessica Pegula during their tennis match at the WTA Finals in Riyadh on 4 November 2025. © Fayez NURELDINE / AFP

Aryna Sabalenka, the world’s top-ranked tennis player, on Friday secured her spot in the WTA Finals championship match (singles) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Belarusian defeated fourth-seeded American Amanda Anisimova by 6-3, 3-6, and 6-3 in a tense semi-final. She had previously defeated Anisimova at the US Open final in September.

On Saturday, Sabalenka will face Elena Rybakina, the 26-year-old Kazakh player ranked sixth in the world. Earlier on Friday, Rybakina showcased her excellent form by overcoming fifth seed Jessica Pegula 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in her semi-final match.

Sabalenka advanced to the final after dominating Jasmine Paolini, Pegula, and defending champion Coco Gauff during the group stage. She is seeking her first-ever title at the WTA Finals, after losing in last year’s final to France’s Caroline Garcia.

The WTA Finals is the season-ending tournament featuring the top eight players of the year. Coco Gauff won the singles title in 2022, while Iga Swiatek claimed the crown earlier this year.