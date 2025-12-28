Youri Tielemans gives Watkins and Aston Villa the winning goal at Chelsea

Chelsea's English midfielder #10 Cole Palmer (C) is challenged by Aston Villa's Belgian midfielder #08 Youri Tielemans (R) and Aston Villa's Argentinian midfielder #10 Emiliano Buendia (L) during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in London on December 27, 2025. Glyn KIRK / AFP

Youri Tielemans provided the decisive assist for Ollie Watkins, securing Aston Villa’s 2-1 victory over Chelsea in Saturday’s Premier League match.

Tielemans started the game and played the full 90 minutes.

Chelsea took the lead in the 37th minute through Brazilian Joao Pedro.

Aston Villa equalised in the 63rd minute when Watkins found the net shortly after entering as a substitute alongside Amadou Onana at the 59-minute mark.

Watkins sealed the win with a header off Tielemans’ corner in the 84th minute, marking Villa’s 11th consecutive victory across all competitions.

This winning streak equals Aston Villa’s historical record of 11 consecutive wins, which occurred twice before: in September 1897 and March 1914.

Chelsea’s Romeo Lavia was absent due to a thigh injury.

In the Premier League standings, Aston Villa remains third with 39 points, one behind Manchester City and three behind leaders Arsenal.

Chelsea, despite the defeat, is in fifth place with 29 points.