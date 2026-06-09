Demonstrators block access to Mexico City stadium ahead of FIFA World Cup inauguration

The Estadio Azteca stadium in Mexico City. @ Wikimedia Commons

Thousands of protesters blocked the main access to Mexico City’s Aztec Stadium on Tuesday ahead of Thursday’s opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup.

The demonstrators, part of a dissident group from the CNTE education union, have been protesting since last week, demanding a salary increase and the abolition of a pension reform law they deem unfair. The government, however, considers their demands unviable.

Thousands of police officers were deployed near the stadium, with concrete barriers set up along the road to prevent any further movement of protesters.

“We want to reach the stadium,” said Angel Villalobos, one of the demonstrators. “The government has provided some responses, but they do not satisfy us,” he added.

Another protester, Austreberto Flores, emphasised their determination, chanting, “The fight continues.”

The striking teachers have also set up a camp near the central Zócalo square, close to an area designated for football fans. Plans for more demonstrations have been announced for Thursday during the opening match.

Mexico City’s Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum denounced the protests on Tuesday as “provocations,” citing blocked roads and acts of vandalism involving World Cup statues.

However, she ruled out using police force to suppress the demonstrations, promising instead to ensure the event’s inauguration proceeds “peacefully and without disruption.”