Facing ongoing street protests Madagascar's president calls for respect for the Constitution

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina inspects the troops during the Independence Day celebration on 26 June 2021. © RIJASOLO / AFP

Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina has urged respect for the country’s Constitution following the defection of soldiers to protesters challenging his rule over the weekend.

In a live address broadcast on Monday on social media, but not on Madagascar’s public television, Rajoelina revealed he was in a “safe place” after what he described as an “attempted assassination.” He did not disclose his location.

“There is only one solution to these problems, and that is to respect the Constitution currently in force in the country,” he said, dismissing calls from the protest movement for his resignation.

The demonstrations against his leadership began on 25 September in the Indian Ocean island nation, which faces severe poverty.