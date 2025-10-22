US attacks alleged drug boat in Pacific Ocean

U.S. Coast Guard vessel intercepting a suspected drug boat in the Eastern Pacific in February 2025. © Wikimedia Commons

The United States attacked a vessel allegedly transporting drugs in the Pacific Ocean on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday.

Two persons were killed in the strike, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday.

This marks the eighth time since September that the US has attacked vessels it claims are linked to drug traffickers.

So far, these operations have resulted in 34 deaths.

Last week, two survivors of a US airstrike in the Caribbean Sea were deported to their home countries, Colombia and Ecuador. The survivor from Ecuador was released by authorities due to a lack of evidence, while the Colombian remains hospitalised and could face prosecution.

Unlike the earlier incidents, which took place in the Caribbean Sea, this latest strike is the first to occur in waters west of the USA.