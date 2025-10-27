Catalan party decides to withdraw its support from Spain's government

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez . © Belga

Spain’s political future is in turmoil as the Catalan separatist party, Junts, has withdrawn its support for Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s minority Socialist government.

The decision was made unanimously by the 50-member executive committee of Junts at a meeting on Monday in Perpignan, France, public broadcaster RTVE and other media outlets reported, citing the party’s spokesperson.

The move is yet to be approved formally by Junts’ members, but that is expected to be a formality at a vote scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Without the backing of Junts’ seven MPs in the Congreso de los Diputados (Lower House of Parliament), Sánchez’s government will lose its parliamentary majority, jeopardising key legislative initiatives despite the support of other minority parties.

Junts claims the Prime Minister has failed to fully implement a promised amnesty law for leaders involved in the 2017 session bid, including former regional leader Carles Puigdemont.