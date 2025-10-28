Ecuador offers to host foreign military base to fight drug trafficking

Ruins of a former US military base in the island of Baltra, one of Galapagos islands, Ecuador, on July 15, 2015. © AFP PHOTO / RODRIGO BUENDIA TO GO WITH AFP STORY by HECTOR VELASCO

Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa has suggested the possible establishment of a foreign military base in the Galapagos Islands, as the United States intensifies its fight against drug trafficking in the Pacific.

President Noboa, one of US President Donald Trump's main allies in South America, highlighted the strategic reason for choosing Baltra Island, where the main airport providing access to the archipelago is located.

Noboa identified illegal fishing, drug trafficking, and fuel smuggling as key issues that would justify the establishment of such a base. He explained in a radio interview that foreign bases might be used for controlling these activities and improving internal security.

The proposed base, he stated, could involve multiple countries.

The United States is reportedly interested in tackling drug trafficking far from its borders.

Noboa argued that military bases would enhance security while providing benefits to local populations in the Galapagos Islands, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The archipelago, renowned for its unique wildlife and ecosystems, is strategically located in the Pacific Ocean, around 1,000 kilometres off Ecuador’s coast.

Since early September, the United States has been conducting airstrikes against vessels allegedly used by drug traffickers deemed “terrorists.” However, experts have widely questioned the legality of these operations.

Ecuadorians are set to vote in a referendum on 16 November to decide whether foreign military bases should be allowed in the country. Such bases have been explicitly prohibited by Ecuador’s Constitution since 2008.

Noboa insisted any military base would aim to protect, not harm, the Galapagos. Baltra Island itself has historical precedent as a US military base during World War II. Other potential locations for bases include Salinas and Manta.

Manta hosted a US military base until 2009, according to Noboa.